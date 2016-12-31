Arizona Diamondbacks add Dan Haren as pitching strategist

The Arizona Diamondbacks have named former starter Dan Haren as pitching strategist.

Haren will work with the front office, major league staff and analytics, according to a release from the team on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Haren was a three-time All-Star and played 13 seasons with eight teams. He went 153-131 with a 3.75 ERA in 391 career games.

Haren pitched for the Diamondbacks from 2008-10, going 37-26 with a 3.56 ERA in 87 starts.

