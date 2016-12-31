Arizona Diamondbacks add Dan Haren as pitching strategist

PHOENIX (AP) -
The Arizona Diamondbacks have named former starter Dan Haren as pitching strategist.
 
Haren will work with the front office, major league staff and analytics, according to a release from the team on Tuesday.
 
The 36-year-old Haren was a three-time All-Star and played 13 seasons with eight teams. He went 153-131 with a 3.75 ERA in 391 career games.
 
Haren pitched for the Diamondbacks from 2008-10, going 37-26 with a 3.56 ERA in 87 starts.
 
 
 

