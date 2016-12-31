Arizona Basketball to renew its rivalry with New Mexico

For the first time in 17 years, Arizona Basketball will take on its neighbors to the east. The Wildcats will host New Mexico on Tuesday night, and then visit "The Pit" in Albuquerque next year.

"I think there is a responsibility to play various schools throughout the southwest, and I think New Mexico is a program that speaks for itself," said head coach Sean Miller.

It was back in January of 1999 when Arizona lost a controversial game at New Mexico. The clock started late allowing Damon Walker to score over the late Michael Wright in the final seconds. Lute Olson made good on his word to discontinue the series.

"We didn't schedule them to renew what once was," said Miller. "We scheduled them because it makes a lot of sense for our current team and program.

The Wildcats almost faced New Mexico in the 2013 NCAA Tournament. However, the third seeded Lobos lost to fourteenth seeded Harvard, and sixth seed Arizona defeated the Crimson to advance to the Sweet 16.

The game is Arizona non-conference finale before the Pac-12 part of their schedule begins.

