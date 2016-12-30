Anigwe, Davidson lead No. 21 Cal women past Arizona, 74-64

Kristine Anigwe and Penina Davidson each had double-doubles, Courtney Range scored 17 points and No. 21 California beat Arizona 74-64 on Thursday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Anigwe had 16 points, on 7-of-11 shooting, with 11 rebounds while Davidson scored 12 and grabbed a career-high 14 boards. Asha Thomas added 11 points for Cal (13-0).

LaBrittney Jones hit 1 of 2 free throws to give Arizona (9-3) a 17-12 lead, but the Golden Bears scored the next seven points and never again trailed. Malena Washington's jumper made it 23-all with 6:41 before halftime but the Wildcats went scoreless over the next five minutes, 10 seconds and Cal took a 36-26 lead into the break.

Washington made a layup to make it 55-50 with 9:17 to play, but Thomas hit a 3 to spark a 9-0 run, capped by back-to-back baskets by Anigwe, and Cal led by at least seven the rest of the way.

Jones scored 24 and Washington added 13 for Arizona, which was outrebounded 45-27.

TUCSON (AP) -