Air Force to meet South Alabama in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl

It's South Alabama versus the Air Force Academy in the second annual Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl on December 30. The Cadets will represent the Mountain West Conference, while the Jaguars will represent the Sun Belt conference.

"We've enjoyed following the progress of these talented football teams all season long and have been so impressed with their performance and their growth on the gridiron," said Ali Farhang, chairman of the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

Finishing up its regular season with a 9-3 overall record, the Air Force Academy Falcons averaged 322.8 yards per game rushing this season, fourth in FBS. Tim McVey found the endzone 10 times for the Falcons, averaging a whopping 8.3 yards per carry on 80 attempts.

Meanwhile, the Air Force defense is strong when it comes to its opponents running attack, as it gave up only 1,416 yards rushing in twelve games. Senior Weston Steelhammer, three-time first-team all-Mountain West selection, leads the defense with 17 career interceptions.

There are also approximately 15,000 people at Davis-Monthan Air Force base in Tucson.

"They're such a major economic player in our community," said Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl Executive Director Mike Feder. "This is nice for the airmen to see the guys who are representing their academy. I think the military is going to be so excited. This couldn't have been a better choice for us."

South Alabama chalked-up a regular season overall record of 6-6. The Jaguars opening the 2016 campaign with a 21-20 upset win over SEC opponent Mississippi State in Starkville. South Alabama also added a win over MWC Champion San Diego State.

Led by the offensive prowess of quarterback Dallas Davis, South Alabama had a season in which it gained nearly 2500 yards in the air. Posting over 500 yards of total offense in the regular season finale, the Jaguars will look to match Air Force's passing game.

This is the second Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl, and the first time the game will be played during the day. Kickoff will be 3:30 at Arizona Stadium. CW Tucson is the exclusive television home for the game.

