Air Force practices ahead of Tuesday's visit to Davis-Monthan

The Falcons practiced Monday afternoon at Kino Sports Complex. Meanwhile, South Alabama will arrive Monday night for the second annual bowl game, which will be played at Arizona Stadium.

While in Arizona, Air Force will attend a western movie set, participate in stunts, and watch a rodeo. The Falcons will also visit Davis-Monthan Air Force Base to interact with base personnel.

"At least half our guys will end up being pilots," said Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun. "There may be a few that will certainly fly an A-10 or go on to certainly be fighter pilots. So, that's always an enriching experience just because its real for our guys in terms of what they're going to be doing in a matter of months."

Thursday night, there is a block party where Air Force cheerleaders will perform along with the Cadet Drum and Bugle Corps. On game day, there is a great tailgate party sponsored by the bowl that includes a food festival that will be highlighted by a Gin Blossoms concert.

The Falcons have one local player on their roster, wide receiver Tyler Williams. He led Ironwood Ridge to a station championship, as quarterback, back in 2012.

"It's fun to be in a starting role this year to be able to contribute on a regular basis," said Williams, who will be playing in front of more than fifty friends and family. "Every opportunity is a blessing."

Air Force, who enters the game with a 9-3 overall record, will be seeking a 10th win which would place the 2016 Falcons in rare territory. The Falcons could become just the seventh 10-win team in Academy history, and first since 2014.

Friday's game kicks off at 3:30, and can be seen on KGUN sister station, CW 58.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) -