18) Arizona defeats Cal 67-62 as Miller wins his 200th at Arizona

Dusan Ristic scored 16 points and No. 18 Arizona overcame a sluggish and sloppy first half to beat California 67-62 on Friday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Kobi Simmons added 14 points while Lauri Markkanen had 13 points and nine rebounds as the Wildcats (12-2, 1-0) rallied from 13 points down and used a big run coming out of halftime to extend their winning streak to six games.

The win was the 200th at Arizona for Wildcats coach Sean Miller.

Ivan Rabb had 16 points and a career-best 16 rebounds for California (9-4, 0-1).

Parker Jackson-Cartwright had two points and four assists as he came off the bench in his first game back from a high ankle sprain.

The Wildcats visit Stanford on Sunday evening.

