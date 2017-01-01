Dozens killed in shooting at Turkish nightclub during New Year's celebration
Istanbul governor: 35 killed, 40 hurt
CNN
5:14 PM, Dec 31, 2016
5:37 PM, Dec 31, 2016
Share Article
(CNN) -- An Istanbul nightclub was attacked Sunday morning, killing 35 people and wounding 40 others, according to Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin. Sahin called the incident "a terror attack" targeting innocent people who were at the club to celebrate the new year.
The Associated Press reported that the attacker, or attackers, were apparently dressed as Santa Claus.