VIDEO: Wrong-way driver caught on Sky Harbor cameras before deadly crash in Phoenix

abc15.com staff
10:42 AM, Jun 8, 2017
DPS released this video from Sky Harbor on Thursday morning.

PHOENIX (KNXV) - Officials have released security video from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport showing moments before a wrong-way crash that killed two drivers earlier this week.

The incident was first reported around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday when 56-year-old Ronald Wayne Mollenhuer of Peoria was spotted driving in the eastbound lanes headed westbound from the airport. That wrong-way vehicle continued in the wrong direction from Interstate 10 to the southbound SR-51 ramp where the crash occurred. 

The two drivers involved in the head-on crash were killed. DPS identified the man who was hit as 54-year-old Young Lee of Phoenix. The name of the wrong-way driver has not yet been released. 

