Uber self-driving cars coming to Arizona

PHOENIX - First Google…now Uber.

Uber announced on Thursday morning they are moving self-driving cars to Arizona.

An Uber spokesperson said the cars departed for Arizona on Thursday by truck. The company will be expanding the self-driving pilot program in the next few weeks.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said, “Arizona welcomes Uber self-driving cars with open arms and wide open roads. While California puts the brakes on innovation and change with more bureaucracy and more regulation, Arizona is paving the way for new technology and new businesses.”

The state of Arizona requires no special permits or licensing for autonomous vehicles. Here in Arizona, autonomous vehicles have the same registration requirements as any other vehicle, and nothing in state law prevents testing autonomous vehicles.

ADOT reports, "In 2015, Governor Doug Ducey signed an executive order supporting the testing and operation of self-driving vehicles in Arizona. That included creating a Self-Driving Vehicle Oversight Committee designed to work with companies developing autonomous vehicle technology to create the most supportive environment possible while also promoting public safety.