PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - Pima County Supervisors and Tucson City Council members will be holding a press conference to reveal joint resolutions opposing additional border wall construction.

Acording to a media release, they view the border wall as a waste of federal resources, ineffective, and excessive relative to the immigration situation.

The resolutions note that the border region is a unique and fragile environment of critical importance to many wildlife and plant species.

The proposed wall construction would be done without compliance with normally applicable environmental law safeguards, according to the media release.

The joint press conference will be held on Tuesday, June 6, at 4:30 p.m at Tucson City Hall located at 255 W. Alameda, 1st Floor Conference Room.