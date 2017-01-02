Transit fare increases go into effect January 1

Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Shuttle fares will increase January 1. It is a raise in fares for the first time in five years.

The plan calls for the full cash fare to increase twenty-five cents and the economy fare for low-income riders to hike ten cents. Cash prices will jump to $1.75 from $1.50 for full-fare riders and to $0.75 from $0.50 for economy customers. Express bus riders will pay $2.25 compared to the $2 fare they had been paying the last five years. The economy 30-day fare will be $18 in 2017 and $22.50 the following year.

The hike will also be accompanied by several cost-saving measures. Riders who use a SunGo card will pay a discounted rate. They'll pay only $1.50 for full fare and $0.60 for economy, that's compared to the increased prices of $1.75 and $0.50 that were approved by the city council in September. Every fare includes two hours of unlimited usage of all Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Shuttle services. When card holders load $20 and use it within 45 days, they will be credited with another $5. Those who register new cards will get a $2 bonus.

The city says the goal of the cost-saving measures is to make transit easier to use and affordable for everyone.

Fo more information, visit the SunTran website here

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) -