What's The Deal with Fake News? 3 Simple Tips!

Inaccurate information has real-world consequences and fake news continues to grow and cause problems across the globe. Jimmy Rhoades and media specialist Christina Nicholson have three easy ways to spot the fakes.

1. Look for the Blue Checkmark

2. Check the URL

Credible sites usually follow a pretty simple recipe for their web address: Their name, followed by "dot com." NBCNews dot com is real. ABCNews dot com dot co is trying to look like ABC News, but it's not. That extra "dot co" at the end is the tell

3. Fake Experts

When news breaks and people want explanations, people rush to fill the void. This is where Google is your friend. You should be able to quickly find a bio about any credible expert that confirms their education and experience. Credibility is key!

It's simple, but worth repeating: Just because it's on the internet doesn't mean it's real.

