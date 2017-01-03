Sheriff: Plane crash site located near Payson; overdue plane reported from Scottsdale to Telluride

PAYSON, Ariz. (KNXV) - Gila County Sheriff's Office says three people have been found dead after a plane crash near Payson, KGUN9 sister station KNXV reports.

According to officials, a small plane from Scottsdale to Telluride, Colo. was reported overdue on Tuesday.

Crews went to the area where the plane was last known, an area north of Payson, and a crash site was located.

The FAA says the Cessna 210 crashed under unknown circumstances.

Four people were reportedly on board the Scottsdale to Telluride flight. Three have since been found dead.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating. 

