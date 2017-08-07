PHOENIX (KNXV) - A Phoenix-area woman has been sentenced to death after a jury found her guilty of murder in the death of her 10-year-old cousin.

Sammantha Allen was accused of helping her husband lock Ame Deal in box that was left outside overnight as punishment in July 2011.

Authorities said Deal suffocated and was found dead the next day as temperatures surpassed 100 degrees.

The bin only had small holes near the handles for air, according to prosecutors.

They also found Allen guilty of child abuse, intentional or knowing child abuse and negligent child abuse.