Missing Pennsylvania mother, Karen Klein, found alive after walking 26 miles in snow to Grand Canyon

FREDONIA, AZ - A mother who left to search for help after her family became stranded in northern Arizona has been found alive, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 47-year-old Karen Klein, of Pennsylvania, went missing Thursday afternoon. She was with her husband and 10-year-old son near DeMotte Park in Fredonia when their vehicle broke down. She left the disabled vehicle to walk to State Route 67 for help.

Family members told authorities that they were driving to the Grand Canyon around 2:30 p.m., but realized too late that SR-87 to the North Rim was shut down due to the winter season, causing their navigation system to detour them through a forest service road, which was covered in heavy snow.

Klein left the vehicle with some food and water and had several layers of clothing, but never returned to the vehicle, so her husband and son climbed to higher ground Friday and were able to obtain enough cellular service to call 911.

Kane County sheriff’s deputies rescued Klein’s husband and son. They were both treated for frostbite, officials said.

Deputies were able to find Klein's foot tracks in the snow and located her Friday at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon. She had walked 26 miles since Thursday.

Klein was taken to a hospital to be treated for cold exposure.