WATERFORD TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) - A Michigan woman claims she found a worm in her McDonald's Filet-O-Fish.

Andrea Calkins of Pontiac, Michigan took a couple of bites into her fish sandwich on Wednesday when she noticed something in the meat.

“I took my nail and I scooped it out and put it on the bread and it was an actual worm,” said Calkins. “I was in shock, like, you know it happens to everybody but it doesn't happen to you.”

Calkins returned to the McDonald’s where she says employees were “horrified” over her discovery. They refunded her sister who purchased the meal and asked Calkins if she wanted anything else instead.

“No. I don't want anything from your store,” said Calkins, who also said she won’t be eating at a McDonald’s again. “No. Nope. Never. Not even a pop. Nothing, and my advice is for anybody else not to do it either, it’s gross.”

Calkins filed a complaint with the Oakland County Health Department.

A public relations firm representing McDonald's says they are looking into the matter.

The company released the following statement:

“Food safety and quality are a top priority in our restaurants. We take this matter seriously and are currently investigating the nature and origin of this claim.”

