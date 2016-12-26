WATCH: Family says dog walker didn't walk dogs

Mina Abgoon
3:54 PM, Dec 26, 2016
A South Tampa couple has accused a dog walker they hired of simply not walking their dogs.
 
In security video inside of the couple's home, the dog walker is seen walking inside, turning off the alarm, writing on a dry-erase board and pulling leashes out.
 
The dogs, however, never leave their confined area.
 
See the appalling footage in the video below. 

 

