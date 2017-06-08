Video shows NJ officers kicking bystander following fiery crash

A video obtained by Univision shows a 28-year-old man being kicked by Jersey City, New Jersey police officers on Sunday night after a police pursuit that led to a fiery crash, the Jersey Journal reported.

According to the Jersey Journal, the 28-year-old man was the victim of a two-car crash as police chased 48-year-old Leo Pinkston. Pinknston was reportedly charged with aggravated assault and eluding.

Video shows the victim emerging from the crash with his body in flames. As he rolled over, police moved in and kicked him with guns drawn before placing him in restraints. One of the officers is seen kicking the man in the head as officers handcuffed the man.

A friend of the 28-year-old told the Jersey Journal that the man was driving home from work and tried to avoid Pinkston's car. The man's friend said he remains in the hospital with third-degree burns and broken bones.

Police confirmed that the 28-year-old was not involved in any crimes.

"Our investigators have reviewed the video and we believe with certainty that this man is the bystander from West New York who suffered burns, not Leo Pinkston, the individual pursued by police," Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement.

After the video became public, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop tweeted that the city would pursue termination of officers involved and possibly criminal charges.

Watch the incident below: