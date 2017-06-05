BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - After dropping the hammer on a Pittsburgh Penguins themed car before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in Nashville, it appears the former NFL coaches Rex and Rob Ryan nearly had to do the same while in a Music City bar.

What sparked the argument is unknown. Rex Ryan has served as the head coach of the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills before being fired by the Bills last season. Rob Ryan served as an assistant under his brother but also was relieved of his duties by the Bills.

In the first video below Rob has one hand on the throat of one patron. In the second video as he's being held back, Rob can be heard yelling "get off of me."

The irony? They're under a neon sign that says "Chill."