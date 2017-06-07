Video captures brawl between McDonald's customer, employee

UPDATE: June 6, 7:38 CT: Des Moines police confirmed the arrest of 21-year-old Valerie Anne Shepherd, who has been charged with Assault Causing Injury and Disorderly Conduct. Also arrested was 24-year-old Des Moines resident Jesse James Downs, who was charged with Assault Causing Injury and Disorderly Conduct.

Original Story:

A video captured by a McDonald's customer shows another customer cursing out and swinging at a McDonald's employee in Iowa on Saturday night. The video was shared on the social media platform Facebook by Amanda Garland Gravely.

The incident took place in Des Moines, Iowa.

According to KCCI-TV, the fight was instigated by the customer not receiving her chicken sandwich fast enough. She was demanding her food immediately, or her money back. When her food was not ready, she became belligerent.

In the video, you can hear one of the customers yell, "Give me my (expletive). Scared, aren’t you?” That is when a female customer threw an object at the McDonald's employee.

The female customer then jumped on the counter and exchanged punches with the employee.

“The manager looks like she’s going to hit her back, but she kind of backs off like she doesn’t want to get in trouble,” Gravely told KCCI. “But as soon as the woman makes contact with her, then she’s just at it.”

KCCI reported that no one has been arrested from Saturday's incident, but law enforcement is investigating.

Watch the video of the incident below (Note, video contains graphic content):