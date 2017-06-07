Recall alert: Cashews sold at Aldi may contain glass pieces

Cashews sold at Aldi stores in several states are being recalled because they could contain pieces of glass.

Star Snakes Co. of Jersey City, New Jersey is voluntarily recalling two lots of Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt in 8-ounce canisters because of the potential presence of glass pieces.

The FDA says the recall was initiated after customers reported finding glass in their product. So far there have not been any reported injuries associated with the recall.

All products impacted by the recall have been removed from store shelves and customers who have already purchased the product are urged to not eat them and return the product to their local ALDI store for a refund.

You can get more information on the recall from the FDA recall website.

Anyone with further questions about the recall can contact Star Snacks at (201) 882-4593 or email RecallFEQ01@gmail.com.