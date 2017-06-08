President Trump's son live-tweets during Comey testimony

President Donald Trump's son took to Twitter while former FBI Director James Comey testified before 15 members of the U.S. Senate on Thursday.

Donald Trump Jr., 39, tweeted out defenses of his father throughout Comey's testimony. Comey discussed the circumstances of his firing after questions circulated about whether Trump obstructed justice by trying to steer Comey away from investigating links between Trump officials and Russia.

RELATED: Highlights from James Comey’s Senate testimony

Trump Jr. issued a series of retweets and tweets from his verified account (@DonaldJTrumpJr) that supported previous arguments by his father and White House officials proclaiming innocence and condemning attacks as "fake news."

1/3 Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear "I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job" — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

2/3 very far from any kind of coercion or influence and certainly not obstruction! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017