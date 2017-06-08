Powerball lottery drawing for June 7, 2017: No winning tickets sold; jackpot now $435 million

The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to climb higher.



After no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday's drawing, the jackpot is growing to an estimated $435 million for Saturday's drawing. The cash value lump sum is an estimated $273.1 million.



Wednesday's numbers were 5, 21, 57, 66, 69 with 13 as the Powerball.



There have been 18 consecutive drawings without a winner since the Scenic General Store in Littlefield, Arizona sold a winning ticket for a $60 million Powerball jackpot on April 1.



The Florida Lottery sold 139,766 winning tickets in Wednesday's drawing. No ticket sold in the state matched five numbers. Two tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball and are worth a minimum of $50,000.



Tickets matching five numbers and worth at least a million dollars were sold in North Carolina, California, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.



Saturday's Powerball jackpot will be the eighth largest Powerball jackpot in the lottery's history and largest since one ticket sold in Indiana won a $435.3 million jackpot in February.



The deadline to buy tickets for Saturday night's drawing in Florida is 10:00 p.m. EST.



