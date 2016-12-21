Lena Dunham apologizes for 'distasteful joke' about abortion
Actress, writer and director Lena Dunham has apologized after making controversial comments about abortion on her podcast last week.
On her "Women Of The Hour" podcast, Dunham was discussing the stigma of abortion when she said that while she hasn't had an abortion, she wishes she had had one.
“I realized then that even I was carrying within myself a stigma around this issue. Even I, the women who cares as much as anybody about a woman’s right to choose, felt it was important that people know that I was unblemished in this department,” she said. “ … Now, I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”
On Tuesday, Dunham took to Instagram to apologize for her comments.
"I truly hope a distasteful joke on my part won't diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated," she said, in part. "I would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy. My only goal is to increase awareness and decrease stigma."
Dunham is no stranger to creating controversy. In September, Dunham apologized to NFL player Odell Beckham, Jr. after comments she made during an interview with comedienne Amy Schumer. She has also faced criticism after she published a story in her book about her sexual exploration as a child.
Dunham's comments can be heard below. Her comments on abortion come between 14:00 and 15:00