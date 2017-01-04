Kim Kardashian posts family video, photo in return to social media

Reality star Kim Kardashian returned to social media on Jan. 3 with a new video and photo showcasing her famous family.

In her Instagram post, Kardashian is seen with her husband, musician Kanye West, and her children North and Saint West.

Kardashian broke her social media silence exactly three months after she was robbed in Paris, France while staying in a private residence during fashion week. On Oct. 3, 2016, two assailants broke into the residence, tied Kardashian up, locked her in a bathroom and stole a box containing about $10 million in jewelry, according to the Associated Press.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Until that time, Kardashian was a constant presence online, including Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and her own app, KimKardashianWest.com. Following the robbery, Kardashian remained silent on all social media accounts, even though she made a few public appearances in recent months at various celebrity and family events.

In a flurry of social media activity on Jan. 3, not only did Kardashian post the family photo, but she also shared a video montage of her family created by Kanye West for the holidays, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the celebrities' family and life.

Fans immediately started sharing and re-tweeting Kardashian's posts, welcomed her back to the social media universe and expressed how much they missed her presence.

For her part, Kardashian was thankful for the well wishes and mirrored her fans sentiments in a quick Twitter reply: