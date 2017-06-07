iPhone to add new feature that will stop texting while driving

Want your child to stop texting while driving? An iPhone might be a good place to start.

Apple announced this week that it will soon add a new feature called “Do Not Disturb While Driving,” which will be part of its new iOS 11, according to CNN Money.

Phones connected to cars with Bluetooth capabilities, or through a cable, will withhold any notifications from texts or news updates while the car is in motion, CNN Money reported.

Those worried about losing contact with friends can set default response messages when their phone is in this new mode, according to CNN Money.

Taking it one step further, the new feature will also lock the iPhone screen, keeping drivers from using apps, too, CNN reported.

Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, first announced the new feature at the Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, USA Today reported.

"It's all about keeping your eyes on the road," Federighi said. "When you are driving you don’t need to be responding to these kind of messages.”

Texting while driving accounts for more than 1.6 million crashes every year, according to national surveys and reports. About 330,000 people are injured from these accidents. About 1 in 4 car accidents every year are caused by the action.

Federighi said this new feature will help make drivers more safe.

"We think this is going to be a real important step in safety in the car," he said.