Girl kicked out of soccer tournament for looking like a boy

An 8-year-old Nebraska girl was kicked out of a youth soccer tournament on Sunday because of her boyish appearance, the girl's family told WOWT-TV.

Mili Hernandez was disqualified from the finals of the Springfield Soccer Club girls tournament after officials insisted Mili is a boy. The officials also disqualified her team.

Mili's parents showed tournament officials an insurance card that shows Mili is a girl, but tournament officials wouldn't accept the card.

The soccer club would not comment to WOWT, and directed questions to an attorney.

Mili's boyish appearance is partially due to her short hair style, which Mili says she prefers.

"When my hair starts to grow, I put it short because I've always had short hair. I didn't like my hair long," Mili told WOWT. Just because I look like a boy doesn't mean I am a boy. They don't have a reason to kick the whole club out."

Mili's story made it all the way to US soccer star Abby Wambach.

"Mili, don't EVER let anyone tell you that you aren't perfect just as you are. I won championships with short hair," Wambach tweeted. "Actually can someone find me the numbers of this club? I am calling their president. Unreal.

Gerardo Hernandez, Mili's father, told the station that the situation made Mili cry.

"It's what she likes. It's what she always wants to do - play soccer," he said.