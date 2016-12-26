4 family members killed with gun on Christmas Eve in NC

A mom, her son and their significant others were shot and killed in Wilson, N.C. on Christmas Eve at the family's home, multiple local outlets reported.

According to WTVD, the four victims identified were Tammy Pearce along with her boyfriend, Selby Outland and Shane Pearce and his fiance, Nikki Privette.

The four were found dead by an elderly relative.

Officials have not released any details on the shooting. Neighbors of the family found Saturday's shooting as shocking.

“It’s Christmas Eve. It’s shocking,” said a woman named Brenda, who did not want to give her last name, told WNCN-TV.