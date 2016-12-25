Celebrity deaths almost always feel like a punch to the gut. Suddenly finding out that one of your heroes is gone is a shock no matter how old they may have been.

This year, the world saw some of its icons pass away. Athletes like Muhammad Ali and Arnold Palmer, musicians like Prince and David Bowie, actors like Alan Rickman and Doris Roberts, writers like Elie Wiesel and Edward Albee, and political groundbreakers like Janet Reno and John Glenn all left us in 2016.

The world also was shocked to lose young stars like Jose Fernandez, Joe McKnight and Anton Yelchin, all of who died before turning 30.

Click here to look back at 2016's most notable celebrity deaths in our photo gallery.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @MrClintDavis.