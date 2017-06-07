Zoo keepers at Reid Park Zoo keep animals hydrated

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Zoo keepers at Reid Park Zoo are doing their best to make sure animals are staying hydrated as temperatures went up to 105 degrees on Tuesday for the first time in 2017.

With temperatures sky rocketing as summer approaches zoo animals have ways to keep cool.

Zoo keeper, Jackie O'Donnell says animals spend time in the water like people spend time in pools. "They have water misters and they have AC units where they sit in front of to get fresh air."

Zoo keepers spray animals like tortoises 3-4 times a day.

Zoo keepers at @ReidParkZoo water down animals 3-4 times a day to keep cool. Especially today as temps reached 105 degrees. @kgun9 pic.twitter.com/DvHRGYjVRy — Jennifer Martinez (@Jennymartineztv) June 7, 2017

While other animals are given ice treats to stay cool - the ice treats are also used as a form of enrichment which encourages the natural behavior of the animal.

"They're built for the heat but we do like to spoil them and make sure they have ways where they can get out of the sun or that they can cool themselves down," says O'Donnell.

Many of the animals you see at Reid Park Zoo, for example, lions, giraffes and elephants come from the same climate but across the world.

O'Donnell says, "they're built to live in an African Savannah so it's pretty much dry heat in Africa just like it is in Southern Arizona."

Most of the animals have areas with shade to get them out of the sun.

The animals are mostly active in the morning and evening when it isn't too hot out.

Follow News reporter Jennifer Martinez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.