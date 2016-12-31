Wildcats drop to 20 in AP ranking

Seth Pines
11:05 AM, Dec 5, 2016
The Arizona Wildcats fell four spots to the 20 position in the AP Top 25 ranking on Monday after suffering their second loss of the season to Gonzaga over the weekend.

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Chris Coduto
Copyright Getty Images

The undermanned Wildcats couldn't keep pace with the 8th ranked Bulldogs as they fell by a score of 69-62 at the Staples Center on Saturday. 

Arizona plays again Tuesday against UC Irvine at the McKale Center. 

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. 

 

