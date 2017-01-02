TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Arizona Wildcats continued their winning ways on Sunday by beating Stanford 91-52 in convincing fashion Sunday night.

UA was led by freshmen Lauri Markkanen, Rawle Alkins and Kobi Simmons.

Alkins finished with a team high 19 points while Simmons and Markkanen each added 15 points.

Arizona continues PAC-12 play on Thursday night as they take on Utah at the McKale Center.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Tune in KGUN9 at 10 p.m. for full highlights on Arizona's win against the Cardinal.