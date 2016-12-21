Widening project north of Tucson aimed at decreasing traffic

MARANA, Ariz. (AP) - The state has announced a major road project that aims to alleviate traffic along Interstate 10 in Marana just north of Tucson.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says it's creating a modern Ina Road interchange with I-10 at a cost of $148 million.

Ina Road will close at I-10 on Feb. 15 and will remain that way for over two years.

Funding for the project comes from the Regional Transportation Authority of the Pima Association of Governments and from the town of Marana, which is providing $25 million for work.

The project includes widening I-10 so it can eventually accommodate four lanes of traffic in each direction, expanding Ina road to two lanes in each direction, reconstructing frontage road and on and off ramps and adding landscaping along the project area.