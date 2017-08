Tucson voters may have the opportunity to weigh in on a sales tax increase to benefit Reid Park Zoo.

The Tucson City Council plans to put the issue up for a vote at its meeting tomorrow.

The one-tenth of a penny increase will help pay for improvements to the zoo's plumbing, electrical systems, and air conditioning systems.

Councilman Steve Kozachik told KGUN9, "it' one tenth of a penny on a buck, so this is really minimal. The impact is extensive for a really small investment."

If this passes in November, it would also provide free admission to the zoo for school groups.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) -