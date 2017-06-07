UA prez Robbins: Ohio State will get Miller 'over my dead body'

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - If University of Arizona president Robert Robbins has anything to say about it, Sean Miller is staying put.

In an interview with the Arizona Republic, Robbins said “The Ohio State University is great university, but they are not going to get Coach Miller. They will have to come over me to get him, as the saying goes, over my dead body."

Ohio State parted ways with coach Thad Matta.

There has been speculation that Ohio State would pursue Miller for the opening because of the coach's ties to the region. Miller coached at Ohio's Xavier University from 2001 to 2009, first as an assistant under Matta and then as head coach.