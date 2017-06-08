Two indicted for allegedly operating as unlicensed dentists

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - An Arizona State Grand Jury indicted Manuel Contreras, 57, and Maria Rosete Valenzuela, 66, for allegedly operating an unlicensed dental practice and selling prescription drugs in Tucson.

According to a media release from Attorney General Mark Brnovich, agents arrested Contreras while operating an unlicensed dental practice at a trailer.

Agents also arrested Valenzuela who is accused of running a traveling dental practice, diagnosing tooth conditions, and treating patients with prescription-only medications.

Contreras is facing 12 felony counts including Practicing Dentistry without a License, Selling a Misbranded Drug, Possession of Prescription Drugs for Sale, Money Laundering, and Illegally Controlling an Enterprise.

Valenzuela is facing six felony counts including Practicing Dentistry without a License, Selling a Misbranded Drug, Possession of Prescription Only Drugs for Sale, and Money Laundering.

The Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners confirmed that both Contreras and Valenzuela are not licensed to practice dentistry in Arizona, according to the media release.

The Attorney General's Office encourages any patients treated by Contreras or Valenzuela to contact the FBI Hotline at (520) 594-2800.