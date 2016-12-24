Two-car collision in midtown sends nine to hospital

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A two-car collision on Friday night sent nine people to the hospital, according to Capt. Barrett Baker, a spokesman for the Tucson Fire Department.

Baker said they received a call around 11:15 p.m. for a two-car collision at the intersection of West Glenn Street and North Castro Avenue.

One of the cars ended up crashing into a house on the corner of the intersection.

Crews responded to the scene and used the Jaws of Life to extricate several patients from the vehicles.

Baker said several patients in the vehicles were unrestrained.

No one was home during the time of the crash, according to Baker.

Baker said Building Safety responded to the scene to determine if the house was safe to stay in or not.

It's unclear at this time whether or not the house has been condemned or not.

TPD working a serious injury 2 vehicle collision at Glenn/Castro. Intersection CLOSED. No ETA to reopen.Traffic detectives enroute. pic.twitter.com/eZphsPa1pm — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) December 24, 2016

Detectives from the Tucson Police Department were also on scene investigating the collision.

