Tucson sexual assault suspect arrested in Tempe

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Police arrested a man accused of a 2015 Tucson sexual assault in Tempe.

Police arrested 47-year-old Corey Vaugh Morris on charges of second degree burglary, trafficking stolen property and possession of marijuana. He allegedly forced open a side door or window to enter a home in the 1000 block of South Ash Avenue in Tempe.

Police connected Morris to a 2015 incident in which he allegedly wore a clown mask in midtown when he forced his way into a home and assaulted a woman. Police found voyeuristic photos on his phone shot outside houses through windows.