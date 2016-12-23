TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A Tucson man has been convicted of fraud schemes and theft after he wrote multiple checks that bounced, according to a news release from the Pima County Attorney's Office.

Authorities say on December 14 a jury convicted John Bergen of Fraud Schemes and Artifices and Theft.

The attorney's office says in September of 2014, Bergen wrote six checks to four separate Tucson businesses from a closed account.

Authorities say the amount totaled more than $13K and was used to purchase car parts and labor.

All of the checks bounced and the vendors never received payment.

Bergen was convicted in absentia and a Superior Court judge issued a warrant for his arrest.