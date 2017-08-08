TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The Tucson Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed multiple businesses Sunday night.

According to TPD, the man walked up to the drive-through window at Whataburger located at 3925 S. 6th Ave. The man was armed with a handgun and pointed it at the employee demanding money.

The suspect fired two rounds into the store and then fled the area on foot. Police say no one was injured during this incident.

Thirty minutes later, a man matching the same description entered a 7-11 at 885 E. 22nd St. and pointed a gun at the clerk inside demanding money. TPD says he was given an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot going westbound. No one was injured in this incident.

TPD says that a third incident occurred with the same man at 11:15 p.m. at an AMPM located at 501 W. Irvington Rd. The suspect again pointed a gun at a store employee and demanded money. He was given an unknown amount of cash and left the store on foot. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as:

Light-skinned Hispanic

Mid to late twenties

5’8” – 5’11”

Thin to medium build

Tattoo on his upper right collarbone area

If you see this man, call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME immediately. Police say that he is considered armed and dangerous.