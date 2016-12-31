TPD enforcing illegal gun and firework activity on New Year's Eve

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - As the New Year approaches the Tucson Police Department is reminding the public that celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous.

"Celebratory gunfire remains a big problem in many cities, particularly on New Year's Eve. Sadly, it often has tragic results when innocent people are struck by falling bullets and are seriously injured or killed. The reality is that any bullet discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere," Tucson police wrote on their Facebook page.

TPD will be deploying patrol officers in areas to combat illegal firework and gun activity.

Recklessly discharging a firearm within city limits is a felony, according to police.

Tucson police say members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives along with officers from the Gun Crimes Task Force will investigate all criminal gun activity.

TPD urges the public to call 9-1-1 immediately if you see someone discharging or preparing to discharge a firearm in the city limits.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department shared a similar warning on their Facebook page from Saturday morning.