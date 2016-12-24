Top tech attracts last minute shoppers

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - As the time ticks away towards Christmas, maybe you're planning to put more tech under the tree.

Technology items are some of the hot toys for adults...and kids too.

Would you look at the time? It is December 23 and if you're one of those families that opens gifts on Christmas Eve you have even less time, so you had better not run out of time or run out of ideas.

Stores like Best Buy have all of the toys tech heads treasure: From drones, to virtual reality goggles, to TVs, to computers, to the wide world of video games.

We found Emrys Suddard browsing the aisles. He has a lot to choose from, and a little time to choose.

"I have to go to work in about 30 minutes so it’s pretty tight.”

KGUN9 reporter Craig Smith asked him: “But is that it? Once it's time to go to work you better have the gifts?”

Suddard says, “Basically, yeah. I guess I have what's open tomorrow but I have no time then either."

Headphones can be a good way to bring peace to your holiday shopping quest and maybe bring a little peace to your household if you and that music lover don't always share the same tastes.

Best Buy says these Bluetooth Beats headphones are selling well.

Joey Figueroa's mom Lety is sacrificing the surprise and buying him noise cancelling headphones from Bose.

She says, “They're gonna block out Mom noise.”

He says, “And little brother noise."

Joey Figueroa says the headphones should deal with roommate noise too. "They really like to annoy me so these are very, very good to get."

And now there's just enough time to wrap everything up and slide it under the tree.