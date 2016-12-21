Three men shot on the west side

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A triple shooting at a Tucson home was likely drug-related, Tucson police say.

Officers say a group of men barged into a home near El Rio Golf Course, north of Speedway, a shootout started and spilled onto the street. Witnesses said four men ran from the house.

Police did not say if the men were shot at the same place but they were found in separate places. Officers found one victim at a home on 1300 block of West El Rio just before 3:15, another one block away, and the third was dropped off at a hospital, but police didn't specify which one. One man has life-threatening injuries, the two others are expected to survive.