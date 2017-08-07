Three local districts start school Monday

Alexa Liacko
6:05 AM, Aug 7, 2017
8:32 AM, Aug 7, 2017

Sahuarita, Santa Cruz, and Marana school districts are all heading back to class Monday.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TUSCON (KGUN9-TV) - Sahuarita, Santa Cruz, and Marana school districts are all heading back to class Monday.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top