Three local districts start school Monday

TUSCON (KGUN9-TV) - Sahuarita, Santa Cruz, and Marana school districts are all heading back to class Monday.

These kindergarteners aren't scared for the

In Sahuarita, Anza Trail K-8 school will have extra crossing guards and volunteers helping the 1400 students get to class safely.

There will also be a sendoff for Kindergarteners and their families called the "Kinder Boo Hoo" where parents can give their students one last hug before the first day of school.

KGUN9 is your official Back to School station, and we want to see your kids' first day! Send your photos to share@kgun9.com or post them with #B2SKGUN.