The Falcons visit Davis-Monthan before big game

Air Force meets South Alabama on Friday for the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. While the Falcons have their head in the game what lies ahead will last a lifetime.

Before the Falcons players stare at first and ten they get an inside look at the A-10's at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Falcons head coach, Troy Calhoun says it's an opportunity for each player to go out to the flight lines. "Be around the A-10's, it makes it quite real for our players ultimately what they have chosen to do."

Many of the players hitting the field have hopes of being front and center on bases across the country after the academy.

Calhoun says Tuesday afternoon was an inspiration to all the players getting a chance to be up close.

Local player, Tyler Williams says it's surreal to be able to play in front of his family and friends this Friday.

Williams grew up on the Eastside of Tucson, but now his family resides in Oro Valley. "I'm really excited for this opportunity," says Williams who hasn't played at home since Ironwood Ridge.

The Falcons will be wear helmets with the nose art of the A-10 jets.

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) -