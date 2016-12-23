TEP becomes Winterhaven's title sponsor

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Tucson Electric Power has partnered with the Winterhaven Festival of Lights to become the event's title sponsor starting in 2017 and continuing for the next five years.

The event, which draws 200,000 people every year and started 67 years ago, needs the funding to pay for patrols by off-duty police officers, barricades, traffic control, portable bathrooms and insurance.

TEP will contribute $40,000 to the program annually.

"TEP is a longtime supporter of our event and makes an ideal partner for a tradition that features such festive use of electricity,” said Robin Dolezal, Festival Chair, in a statement. "We literally couldn’t have kept the lights on for future festivals without this pledge of support from TEP."

TEP's brass echoes the sentiment.

"We’re very pleased to help ensure that this beloved Tucson tradition can continue for years to come,” said David G. Hutchens, TEP’s President and CEO, in a statement. "Winterhaven residents describe the festival as their gift to Tucson. We feel the same way and consider this contribution as an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to our customers and our community."