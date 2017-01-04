Specialty license plates revenue helping multiple causes

Specialty license plates have brought in $66 million dollars over the last 10 years, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The funds go to various causes, including fighting cancer, stopping child abuse, environmental awareness, and organ donation. 

Now, the state is introducing new specialty plates featuring Grand Canyon University, historic Route 66, and the Special Olympics. 

GCU's earnings will go towards an academic scholarship.

The Route 66 profits will head to a historic preservation fund and the Special Olympics plates will support the leadership teams of the organization.

