South Tucson police are looking for a man who robbed a fast food restaurant last week.

Police say a man wearing a black ski mask and dark pants used a semi-automatic handgun to rob the McDonald's at 1901 S. 6th Ave. He made off with $1,474 in cash.

He is believed to stand between 5-6 and 5-9.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.