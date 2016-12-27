South Alabama to play Air Force in NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - The U.S. Air Force Academy and the University of South Alabama have been invited to play at the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl on December 30.

Air Force finished their season with a 9-3 record in the Mountain West Conference while South Alabama finished 6-6 in the Sun Belt Conference.

“Both these schools have large and loyal student, alumni, and fan bases, and we can certainly expect their high-decibel contributions to join all the other action at Arizona Stadium on December 30,” said Ali Farhang,chairman of the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl in a news release.

The game will be carried on the CW Tucson, channel 8 on Cox and Comcast and channel 58 on Direct TV and DISH Network.

For a full list of stations that will carry the game across the U.S., click here.

The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. For more information including links to tickets, click here.