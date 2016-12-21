Sierra Vista man arrested for sexual conduct with a 16-year-old

Mac Colson
2:40 PM, Dec 21, 2016
2:40 PM, Dec 21, 2016
SIERRA VISTA POLICE DEPARTMENT
SIERRA VISTA POLICE DEPARTMENT

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - A 24-year-old Sierra Vista man has been arrested after a month-long investigation into his sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

Zachary Read has been charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and sexual conduct.

The investigation began on November 22 when the girl's mother reported that her daughter was involved in a sexual relationship with a 24-year-old man. 

Read was arrested without incident and has been booked into the Cochise County Jail.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top