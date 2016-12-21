Sierra Vista man arrested for sexual conduct with a 16-year-old

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - A 24-year-old Sierra Vista man has been arrested after a month-long investigation into his sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

Zachary Read has been charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and sexual conduct.

The investigation began on November 22 when the girl's mother reported that her daughter was involved in a sexual relationship with a 24-year-old man.

Read was arrested without incident and has been booked into the Cochise County Jail.